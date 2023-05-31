Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Restoration completed at Lucknow zoo after damages caused by storm

Restoration completed at Lucknow zoo after damages caused by storm

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 31, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Enclosures for deer, birds, leopards, bears and lions had suffered various degrees of damage as trees inside them were uprooted under the impact of the storm. However, no animals were hurt, zoo officials said.

The recent thunderstorm that hit the city damaged sections of the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden. Days after the storm, the zoo has completed all repair works and is now fully open for visitors, the zoo said in a note on Tuesday.

A tree fell on the toy-train tracks causing the services to be halted for a few hours. “Following the storm, the entire zoo had become very messy,” said authorities.

“Though trees fell, the damage was not too major. The clean-up started almost immediately after the rain stopped and they have now been completed,” said Utkarsh Shukla, chief veterinary officer at the zoo.

Lucknow zoo director B.K Mishra oversaw the cleanup efforts, ensuring that the damage was taken care of and the zoo was fit for visitors to access as soon as possible, said the note.

Sign out