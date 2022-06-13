NCB puts up warning against drug abuse at Lucknow bars
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched a campaign to create awareness against drugs and their ill effects. As part of the campaign, the NCB has put up warnings against consumption, trafficking and harboring of drugs at around 118 bars and pubs in the state capital.
“This initiative is to supplement the ongoing countrywide drive launched in December 2021 by enforcement agencies against drugs,” said an official of NCB, Lucknow.
He said the bars and pubs have been selected for the awareness drive as these places are top on the list of drug peddlers.
“The warnings have been prominently put up outside bars and pubs make it clear that consumption, trafficking and harboring of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances is prohibited in law and punishable with rigorous imprisonment and fine,” the official said.
NCB is tasked with enforcement of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
Recently, NCB had seized a consignment of 2400 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹ 24 crore from Fatehpur district while it was smuggled from Odisha on April 25. Two consignments of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances smuggled across India-Nepal border at Shravasti and Lakhimpur Kheri districts were seized on February 15.
In the first seizure, around 3.1 kilograms of charas was seized at Indua village of Shravasti district and a person identified as Dashrath was arrested. In the second seizure, around 2700 tablets of alprazolam, being sold illicitly by a medical store located at Tikunia Bazar in Lakhimpur Kheri were seized and the store owner Krishna Kumar was arrested.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics