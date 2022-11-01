NCERT syllabus in class 1 to 3 in U.P. govt schools from 2023-24 session

Now National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus will be implemented from class one to three in government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh from the 2023-24 academic session.

The basic education department has sent a proposal to the cabinet for approval. The books of NCERT have already been introduced for class 9 to 12 students in U.P. Board schools.

Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand said, “A detailed proposal has been sent to the government. NCERT books will be introduced in government schools in a phased manner. First, we will start with class 1 to 3. Then it will be introduced in class 4 to 5 from session 2024-25 and in the following session, it will be rolled out among students from class 6 to 8.”

An official entrusted with the responsibility of making arrangements for the books said, “Since they are already available in the market, the basic education department is only required to take consent for copyright for printing of these books. About 75 lakh students of class 1 to 3 will benefit from NCERT books.”

The decision to implement NCERT syllabus in council schools was taken in 2018 and there was a plan to implement it in a phased manner from classes I to 8 from 2021-22. But it got delayed due to the outbreak of Covid 19. Now the government will implement the syllabus from class one to three in the next session and then till class eight in the next two years.

Ahead of it, the basic education department will carry out teachers’ training for which work book module has been designed. “Teachers’ training is an important aspect as the NCERT books are a little different from the SCERT books,” an official said. The official added the decision to switch to NCERT books was taken as most of the competitive exams after class 12 are based on NCERT pattern.

Already NCERT books are being taught in class 9 to 12 at the secondary level and when these students graduate to higher classes, they will be able to adapt well. Presently, there are 1.9 crore (19 million) students are studying in 1.32 lakh (1,32,000) government primary and upper primary schools across the state. Soon after the BJP government came to power, NCERT syllabus was introduced in U.P. Board schools.