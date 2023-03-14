‘Nearly 90% degree colleges, 55% univs in U.P. sans NAAC evaluation’

Nearly 90% degree colleges and 55% universities in Uttar Pradesh have not been evaluated by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), said NAAC expert Wahidul Hasan, senior communication officer, NAAC. A workshop on ‘NAAC—Revised Accreditation Framework’ was organised at KMC Language University in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Speaking at a two-day workshop on ‘NAAC—Revised Accreditation Framework’ that concluded on Tuesday, he said in this context many awareness workshops were also being organised by NAAC to encourage higher educational institutions to apply for it.

The workshop was organised at KMC Language University in collaboration with state higher education department. Hasan said NAAC is the world’s largest accreditation agency. “Its vision is to promote universities and to not examine them so that the quality of education can be further enhanced,” he added.

Hasan also introduced the participants to the ‘Revised NAAC Accreditation Framework’. He said the new changes made in NAAC had made it more stakeholder friendly, objective and transparent.

Prof GC Tripathi, ex-chairman, higher education council, U.P., was the chief guest while Prof Rajesh Singh, vice chancellor, DDU Gorakhpur University, was the guest of honour.