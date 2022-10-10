Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Need to increase testing for TB: Docs at KGMU conference

Medical experts laid emphasis on the need to diagnose patients with Tuberculosis-like symptoms to contain the disease while speaking at a conference held at Lucknow-based King George’s Medical University

(Pic for representation)
The conference, held to discuss Tuberculosis treatment and prevention, concluded on Sunday. Speaking at the event, Dr Rajendra Prasad said, “Covid-induced lockdown disrupted the diagnosis, treatment, and management of tuberculosis. During the lockdown, several patients avoided visiting the hospital despite suffering from TB-like symptoms, including cough fever, and weakness. Therefore, we need to increase testing for TB now.”

Meanwhile, Professor Ved Prakash, head pulmonary and critical care department at KGMU, said, “It has been mandated for hospitals to check Covid patients (or suspect cases) for TB during their admission itself.”

