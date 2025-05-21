Need to modernise police force for internal security: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised the need to modernise the police force for internal security, pointing out that the Indian armed forces could carry out Operation Sindoor due to its recent modernisation. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the newly built police lines in Kasganj on May 20. (Sourced)

Yogi expressed these views while addressing a gathering in Kasganj where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 60 development projects worth ₹724 crore. The highlight of the CM’s visit was inauguration of new Police Lines for Kasganj Police in the presence of Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar.

“Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, armed forces were modernised and its impact was seen during the success of Operation Sindoor under which Pakistan was brought to its knees. It is equally important to modernise our police force for internal security,” the CM added.

“Strong and modernised armed forces and brave soldiers kept safety and security of nation intact. The Indian forces proved their point about capability to strike at will while entering the enemy territory and made it clear to Pakistan that if a single Indian is harmed, enemy will be given befitting reply,” Yogi said.

The chief minister said the double-engine government is committed to modernising the basic infrastructure of Kasganj. “Kasganj was made a district in 2008, yet it yearned for development. Before 2017, development was never on the agenda of the previous governments, which were synonymous with anarchy and corruption. Today, Kasganj is progressing rapidly,” he added.

He emphasised that the newly built police lines in Kasganj would serve as a milestone in the modernisation of the Uttar Pradesh Police. “Earlier, police personnel were forced to live in dilapidated barracks. Now, they will have access to high-rise buildings with quality living conditions. This police line will be a model for the country,” the CM said while inaugurating the newly built police lines in Kasganj.

“Built at a cost of ₹191 crore in 25.63 hectare land, the new police lines complex includes barracks for 1,000 police personnel, residential facilities for officers, an auditorium, and other modern amenities,” he added.

“Before 2017, there were no police lines in 12 districts. District magistrates and SPs had to operate from local blocks,” Yogi said. Praising the UP Police Housing Corporation, he said the new facilities are a big step toward strengthening internal security.

“Today, UP Police is the mafia’s nemesis. No one can illegally seize the property of the poor. Anyone who attempts to harm a daughter or trader now meets Yama (the god of death),” the CM remarked.

Yogi also launched a sharp attack on past governments led by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. “Before 2017, there was chaos in UP. Streets resembled curfews by evening, with hooligans rampaging through towns. Daughters and traders felt unsafe. Communal riots occurred every third day, and festivals were accompanied by fear,” he said.

Highlighting the cultural heritage of Kasganj, Yogi said the region is associated with Lord Vishnu’s Varaha avatar and sage Kapil’s penance.

“Soron is as significant as Sambhal. While Sambhal is the land of Lord Vishnu’s tenth incarnation, Soron is linked to his third (Varaha). It’s our good fortune that the double-engine government understood this spiritual importance and implemented development plans accordingly,” he said.

He assured Soron would be developed just like Ayodhya, Mathura, and Vrindavan, adding that the Prayagraj Kumbh has already shown how faith can be tied to economic progress.

Yogi also announced several projects for the district, including beautification of the Nardai bridge, construction of a museum to preserve Kasganj’s heritage, bypass roads in Suhawan and Amapur, and the beautification of a lake in Dariyavganj. The CM laid the foundation stone for a “Mukhyamantri Composite School” in Kasganj, offering education from pre-primary to class 12.