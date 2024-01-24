NEET aspirant falls off 9th floor of building, dies

A 22-year-old woman died after reportedly falling off the ninth floor of a high-rise apartment complex at Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area on Sunday night. While the family was yet to file an official complaint, her father has expressed foulplay in the death of his daughter (For representation)

Police said Shruti Verma, who was a NEET aspirant, was sharing an apartment in the complex with a friend. They were hosting a party when she slipped from its balcony while talking on phone around 11 pm, they added.

“The family of Shruti’s friend was present in the house when the incident took place,” said station house officer of Sushant Golf City police station Anjani Mishra.

“Shruti Verma (22), originally from Sitapur, was with her friend Shubham Rai in the apartment number 903 of Celebrity Meadows Apartments at Sushant Golf City. They were reportedly hosting a party on Sunday night,” said additional deputy commissioner of police Shashank Singh.

The ADCP said Shruti was preparing for medical entrance examination NEET, adding that her family was yet to file a police complaint against the incident. Meanwhile, the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination.

After the fall, Shubham and his friends took Shruti to a nearby hospital, where she died. The police was informed of the incident around 12:30 am.

“The deceased’s friend has told police that Shruti died in an accident. He told police that he was in his flat with his friends when he heard a sound. Then they took Shruti to the hospital,” police said.

Shruti’s family reached the KGMU mortuary on Monday and took the body after postmortem. While the family was yet to file an official complaint, her father has expressed foulplay in the death of his daughter.

The ADCP said that further action would be taken after a complaint was received into the matter.