Negligence and encroachments hinder monsoon prep in Lko

:The Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) preparations for the monsoon have faced major delays. Drain cleaning is still incomplete in many areas. Illegal encroachments are also making the work difficult. In response, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar held several inspections across important zones on Friday. He pulled up the officials for poor work and gave strict orders to fix the problems quickly, according to an LMC press release. Holding the sanitation and food inspector (SFI) accountable, he ordered the withholding of their salary and directed the zonal sanitation officer (ZSO) to ensure a thorough clean-up without further delay (For representation only)

The inspections covered zone 7, including areas like Indira Nagar, and zone 3, which comprises Nirala Nagar, Aliganj, and Jankipuram. During his visit in sector C in Jankipuram (zone 3), the commissioner expressed serious dissatisfaction with the prevailing sanitation conditions. He found that back lanes were blocked and drains were left unattended.

Holding the sanitation and food inspector (SFI) accountable, he ordered the withholding of their salary and directed the zonal sanitation officer (ZSO) to ensure a thorough clean-up without further delay.

In Khurram Nagar, encroachments near a major intersection were found to be obstructing drain cleaning. Acting upon complaints raised by the local councillor, Kumar instructed the engineering and enforcement teams to clear all such blockages before the onset of the rains and expedite the desilting of drains.

While inspecting sector C of Indira Nagar (zone 7), residents informed the commissioner that a private individual was collecting ₹150 per month for garbage collection. Kumar immediately ordered an investigation and instructed officials to ensure that municipal waste collection vehicles cover every household. During his visit to sector 14 of Indira Nagar, residents gave favourable feedback regarding door-to-door waste collection. Nevertheless, the commissioner directed the Sanitation and Food Inspector to guarantee that desilted waste is cleared promptly and not left by the roadside.

The issue of encroachments resurfaced at the Mahanagar Metro Station area, where Kumar instructed the on-duty civil engineer to remove all unauthorised structures blocking drain pathways and restore proper flow ahead of the rains.

At sector-O in Aliganj, the commissioner urged the chief civil engineer to accelerate drain cleaning efforts and adhere to all deadlines.

Commissioner Kumar was accompanied by additional municipal commissioners Lalit Kumar and Namrata Singh, chief civil engineer Mahesh Verma, chief engineer (electrical and mechanical) Manoj Prabhat, and other senior officials during the inspections.