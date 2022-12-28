Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Networking hardware worth 25 lakh stolen from SGPGIMS building

Updated on Dec 28, 2022 12:08 AM IST

The theft of network switches occurred at a newly-operational emergency building where server set-up was completed recently

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has reported a theft of its networking hardware worth 25 lakh. The theft of network switches occurred at a newly-operational emergency building where server set-up was completed recently.

According to the police complaint lodged last Friday, the theft came to the university’s notice on December 18 and a complaint was lodged five days later. The complainant said there might have been a break-in at the server room.

“The complainant raised suspicion on two workers—Harsh and Aakash—involved in the server set-up work. He said the value of the network switches was known only to those with knowledge of server networking, and only the two were aware of it. Moreover, only those switches were stolen that were either switched off or plugged out of the network,” said PGI police station in-charge Rana Rajesh Kumar Singh.

“We are verifying the credentials of every person involved in the server work to zero in on the culprit. So far, no arrest has been made in the matter,” he said and added the police were also crosschecking the facts with the security guards deployed in the building.”

