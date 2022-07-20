Never seen SBSP chief Rajbhar standing under the sun: Azam
PRAYAGRAJ Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said that he had never seen Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar standing out under the sun, in a rebuttal to the latter’s recent statement on SP president Akhilesh Yadav.
Last month, upset over the defeat of SP candidates in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, SP alliance partner SBSP chief OP Rajbhar had questioned the absence of Akhilesh Yadav from campaigning on ground.
Rajbhar, who had campaigned extensively for SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav in Azamgarh, had said: “Battles can’t be fought from air-conditioned rooms. The commander should lead the force from the front. The SP chief should take lessons from his father.”
Following the statement, differences had surfaced between Rajbhar and Akhilesh.
On Tuesday night, when Khan was asked to comment on Rajbhar’s statement, he said: “I have not seen him under the sun.”
On Wednesday, when a section of media took Azam’s comment as a statement in favour of Rajbhar (taking the word “him” for Akhilesh), Khan clarified his stand in a tweet.
Azam Khan was in Sangam city on Tuesday night to meet his lawyer.
During a brief interaction with a section of media, he targeted the state government, saying it had unleashed vendetta against his family as they were even accused of stealing goats. “Despite being a 10-time MLA, two-time MP, four-time minister and a former leader of the opposition, I am not a respectable man, but rather a dacoit who has looted chicken, buffalo, goats, books, furniture etc,” he said sarcastically.
“This is the city (Prayagraj), which gives justice and we have come here seeking justice,” he added.
Hitting out at the cases lodged against him in the state in recent years, Khan stated, “My assistant professor wife, two-time MLA son, who is an M Tech from a reputed university, and I have looted an amount of ₹16,900 from a liquor shop…this is the status of this system!”
In September 2019, a case was registered against Azam Khan in connection with a 2013 incident in which he, along with few others, were accused by a bar owner of looting over ₹16,000 from him while occupying a piece of land in Rampur district.
-
Missing in Delhi's urban local bodies: Empowerment at the zonal level
Under both the trifurcated as well as unified corporation, the decentralisation of power at the wards committee level has been found severely lacking, stakeholders say. “If we look at the governance structure, decentralisation is necessary. The JNNURM urban renewal mission had pushed for mandatory 'area sabhas' for local governance. RWA working in various areas need to be linked to ward level or at least zonal level decision-making bodies,Dr Debolina Kundu, a professor at the National Institute of Urban Affairsdu said.
-
Late to school because of monster on road, m’am: Students told to give innovative reasons for being late due to traffic jams in Thane
Traffic snarls in Thane city have impacted the lives of several people. Sometimes, it could be a 'meteorite striking the earth' to be the reason for being late to school and evading punishment. Parents, teachers and school students are among the worst hit due to the constant congestion in Thane. Some schools along Ghodbunder Road have asked students coming from far to stay at home if there are heavy rains and traffic congestion.
-
Delhi police bust racket extorting money through Chinese loan apps
The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly running a racket with two Chinese nationals to extort money from people by using loan applications and sending them their morphed photographs, officials said. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Brijendra Yadav said the accused have been identified as Anil, 35, the alleged mastermind of the racket, Alok Sharma, 24, Avnish, 22 and Kannan, 35.
-
Rajasthan: Seer self-immolates in Bharatpur town over ‘illegal mining’
A 60-year-old seer in Rajasthan allegedly set himself on fire following protests over illegal stone mining in Deeg town of Bharatpur on Wednesday, the police said. The district administration has suspended internet services in Deeg following the incident. Station house officer of the Khoh police station, Vinod Kumar, said the seer, Vijay Das, was initially standing at a distance from the site of the protest before setting himself on fire.
-
NIA conducts raids in Bihar's Purvi Champaran, arrests Madrasa teacher
Bihar Police recently busted a potential terror module with some links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested two accused from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna for indulging in anti-India activities. Three more arrests have been made later and taking the total to five. One of the accused has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police from Lucknow.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics