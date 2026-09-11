New allied subjects open doors for many in UP assistant prof recruitment

Candidates from several allied subjects will be eligible to apply for assistant professor posts in government-aided degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh for the first time, following a review by subject experts. The Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission. (HT file)

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has included the newly recognised allied subjects in its recruitment advertisement for 1,936 assistant professor posts in 330 government-aided degree colleges across the state, officials said.

UPESSC deputy secretary and PRO Sanjay Kumar Singh said the detailed recruitment notification was issued on September 8 and is available on the commission’s official website. The last date for depositing the online application fee is October 7, while candidates can make corrections in their applications till October 11. The recruitment examination is scheduled for November 19 and 20, he added.

Under the revised eligibility provisions, candidates holding a Sanskrit “Nishnat” degree or “Acharya” degree in Sanskrit from Sampurnanand Sanskrit University will also be eligible to apply for Sanskrit posts.

In history, medieval, modern and ancient history, as well as archaeology, have been recognised. Candidates who have studied “archaeology and heritage management” can apply for posts in ancient history.

In Asian Culture, anthropology has been added to the list of allied subjects. Similarly, “social work” has been recognised as an allied subject for sociology, while candidates with qualifications in “behavioural economics” can apply for economics posts.

For physical education, candidates with MPEd/MPE qualifications have been included. In commerce, candidates with qualifications in “accountancy, business statistics, and economic administration and financial management” have also been made eligible.

The list of allied subjects in chemistry has also been expanded to include “applied, organic and inorganic chemistry and pharmaceutical chemistry”. In zoology, “fisheries and life sciences” have been included among the recognised allied subjects.

The revised provisions also allow some candidates to apply for posts in more than one subject. Candidates who have studied “microbiology, molecular and human genetics, environmental science or life sciences” can apply for both botany and zoology posts.

Similarly, candidates with qualifications in “ancient, medieval or modern history, and archaeology” can apply for posts in both history and Asian Culture. Candidates with anthropology qualifications can also apply for Asian Culture posts. The inclusion of the new allied subjects is expected to widen the pool of eligible candidates for the recruitment exercise.