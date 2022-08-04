New Azamgarh of new UP is on development path, says Yogi

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the previous governments of neglecting Azamgarh and said now the “new Azamgarh of new Uttar Pradesh” was on the path of development with his government ensuring progress of the region.

Adityanath was in Azamgarh for the first time after winning parliamentary bypolls, on the seat left by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, to lay foundation stone/inaugurate 50 development projects worth about ₹145 crore.

“We may not have MLAs in Azamgarh, but we have not neglected Azamgarh…the Purvanchal Expressway was built. People here have got benefit of housing schemes and our focus is on the development of Azamgarh,” he said.

The CM said Purvanchal expressway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year, had connected people of Azamgarh with Lucknow and Delhi.

He said youths of Azamgarh had to hide their identities due to narrow-minded divisive forces. The apparent reference was to the “terror tag” attached to the district in the past. Some of the accused involved in the Ahmedabad serial blasts (2008) and Delhi’s Batla House encounter hailed from this area.

“Due to ‘rajnatik sankirnta’ (political narrow mindedness) the talent became victim of divisive forces in the national arena. This created an identity crisis among the youth of Azamgarh,” he said.

Attacking the previous regimes and holding them responsible for the sorry state of affairs in the area, he stated: “Five years ago, the youth of Azamgarh had to hide their identities when they went out of the state. The reason was that if they disclosed their identity, they did not get a room to stay in hotels and ‘dharamshalas’. No one was ready to give them room on rent in their localities. Just think what the person who left his place for a job must have felt.”

“What the situation was in Azamgarh seven years ago, everybody knows it. So, there is no need to talk about that now. The BJP government carried out development in Azamgarh and now the new Azamgarh of new Uttar Pradesh is on the path of development,” he added.

“I am here to thank you all for ensuring the victory of your MP (Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua). I am indebted to you and I have come here to launch 50 development projects for you,” the CM said. (Inputs from agency)