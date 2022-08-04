New Azamgarh of new UP is on development path, says Yogi
VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the previous governments of neglecting Azamgarh and said now the “new Azamgarh of new Uttar Pradesh” was on the path of development with his government ensuring progress of the region.
Adityanath was in Azamgarh for the first time after winning parliamentary bypolls, on the seat left by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, to lay foundation stone/inaugurate 50 development projects worth about ₹145 crore.
“We may not have MLAs in Azamgarh, but we have not neglected Azamgarh…the Purvanchal Expressway was built. People here have got benefit of housing schemes and our focus is on the development of Azamgarh,” he said.
The CM said Purvanchal expressway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year, had connected people of Azamgarh with Lucknow and Delhi.
He said youths of Azamgarh had to hide their identities due to narrow-minded divisive forces. The apparent reference was to the “terror tag” attached to the district in the past. Some of the accused involved in the Ahmedabad serial blasts (2008) and Delhi’s Batla House encounter hailed from this area.
“Due to ‘rajnatik sankirnta’ (political narrow mindedness) the talent became victim of divisive forces in the national arena. This created an identity crisis among the youth of Azamgarh,” he said.
Attacking the previous regimes and holding them responsible for the sorry state of affairs in the area, he stated: “Five years ago, the youth of Azamgarh had to hide their identities when they went out of the state. The reason was that if they disclosed their identity, they did not get a room to stay in hotels and ‘dharamshalas’. No one was ready to give them room on rent in their localities. Just think what the person who left his place for a job must have felt.”
“What the situation was in Azamgarh seven years ago, everybody knows it. So, there is no need to talk about that now. The BJP government carried out development in Azamgarh and now the new Azamgarh of new Uttar Pradesh is on the path of development,” he added.
“I am here to thank you all for ensuring the victory of your MP (Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua). I am indebted to you and I have come here to launch 50 development projects for you,” the CM said. (Inputs from agency)
Man arrested for ordering marijuana from US
Mumbai A man from Bhandup (West) was arrested by Mumbai customs officials for allegedly ordering and accepting the delivery of high-quality marijuana from California, United States via cargo courier. The accused, Ansar Rustam Changal, had ordered the drug using the Aadhaar card details of another person Abhishekh Jaiswal. He further admitted that he similarly ordered and accepted the delivery of the imported marijuana in the past as well.
Ahead of minister’s visit, LNMU transfers prof accused of sexual misconduct
The administration of LN Mithila University in Bihar's Darbhanga transferred the Hindi professor accused by some female students of sexual misconduct to a college at Tajpur in Samastipur district with immediate effect on Thursday, a day ahead of the state education minister's scheduled visit to the varsity, officials said. LNMU registrar Mustaque Ahmad said assistant professor in the university department of Hindi, Dr. Akhilesh Kumar has been transferred so that he could not influence the probe initiated against him.
3 die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Bihar
At least three people died and 21 others were taken ill on Thursday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Saran district of “dry” Bihar, police and officials said. Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016. Two persons who died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) were identified as Chandan Mahto and Kamal Mahto of Bhatha locality under Maker police station jurisdiction.
Just 3.22% of teachers clear exam for headmasters in Bihar
Barely 3.22% of teachers who appeared in the first-ever examination for the post of headmasters (HMs) in government schools could make the cut, going by the results announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday. Against 6,421 vacancies released for the post of HMs, only 421 could qualify, which means nearly 97% posts would still remain vacant.
Samajwadi Party chief to launch ‘Tricolour on every home’ campaign from August 9
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will launch 'Tricolour on every home' campaign from August 9 to August 15 from a village in Kannauj. That the Samajwadi Party would help in the programme of hoisting flags on every home and would pledge to save democracy and socialism. August 9 happens 'August Kranti Day'--the anniversary of an important event of the freedom movement.
