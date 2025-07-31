‘New building bylaws to boost UP growth, ease urban dev’

The newly introduced Building Bylaws and Zoning Regulation-2025 are expected to drive urban growth and stimulate investments in key sectors, including real estate, healthcare, hospitality, education, and industry, principal secretary of housing and urban planning department, P Guruprasad said at a state-level workshop on Thursday. Discussions were held at a workshop organised jointly by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Organised jointly by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) here, the workshop saw participation from architects, builders, and investors. The stakeholders welcomed the increased floor area ratio (FAR) and reduced building setbacks, which they said would simplify procedures and attract more development.

“The reform will write a new chapter in the economic development of the state,” Guruprasad said, adding that the new bylaws will enable planned and accelerated urbanisation.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob stated that the amendments were made to address changing urban needs. “This overhaul removes many complexities and brings clarity for common citizens,” she said.

A private agency presented the revised bylaws, explaining key provisions and practical implementation. A demonstration of the Fast Pass System, developed to ensure swift digital approvals of building maps, was also shown. The system aims to improve efficiency under the new framework, according to an LDA press release.

Architects said the revised rules would speed up development while promoting structured urban expansion. Developers and investors said the new norms were likely to improve the ease of doing business.

Officials, including director Awas Bandhu Ravi Jain, LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar, secretary Vivek Srivastava, additional secretary Gyanendra Verma, and chief city planner KK Gautam, attended the session.