New DM takes on the challenge to end begging in Lko

The newly appointed District Magistrate, Vishak G. Nair, has launched an ambitious initiative aimed at making Lucknow a beggar-free city. Despite numerous efforts by previous administrations, begging continues to be a prevalent issue at prominent intersections like Hazratganj, Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, and Lal Batti Crossing near Bandariya Bagh. Nair’s campaign aims to tackle the challenges that past initiatives could not overcome, particularly the lack of coordination between various departments. DM Vishak G Nair interacting with women engaged especially in begging encouraged them to enroll their kids to govt schools and benefit from Bal Sewa Yojana here in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)

The DM’s plan focuses on providing children from begging families with access to free, compulsory education as mandated by the government.

Notably, a joint survey conducted in October 2024 by DUDA, the municipal corporation, and the social welfare department found that beggars in the city earn between ₹900 and ₹3,000 daily, with some reportedly making up to ₹1 lakh per month—rivalling the income of many salaried workers. This lucrative aspect of begging has made it harder for authorities to curb the practice, further complicating the issue.

During a visit to Bhaja Kheda in Mohanlalganj Tehsil, Nair interacted with several families involved in begging. “A common concern I found was the lack of livelihood options, which has pushed them into begging,” said Nair. He assured the families that the district administration is committed to integrating them into mainstream society through regular engagements.

Nair also highlighted a growing concern—the involvement of transgender individuals in begging at city intersections. He acknowledged this and assured that the district administration is aware of the situation and is exploring ways to address it as part of the broader effort to eliminate begging across the city.

The district administration has identified five major intersections where begging is rampant: Hazratganj, Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, Polytechnic Crossing, Charbah, and Awadh Tri-Section. In Bhaja Kheda, a settlement of 126 families has been identified for intervention. Efforts are underway to connect these families with government welfare schemes, including housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and sanitation initiatives.

The DM also held a Chaupal (community meeting) at Bhaja Kheda Primary School, encouraging families to enrol their children in government schools. “The government provides free education, uniforms, shoes, and mid-day meals under the Bal Seva Yojana,” Nair said. Around 70 children from the colony were enrolled in the scheme, forming a group dedicated to benefiting from the program, according to an official familiar with the matter.

In addition to focusing on education, Nair’s team introduced self-employment opportunities through the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), where women were encouraged to join self-help groups (SHGs) for financial independence. A two-day camp will be organized to register men for labour cards, providing them with access to government schemes.

The chief development officer also shared that training programs for women in entrepreneurship are underway at rural self-employment training institutes (RSETIs), aimed at improving livelihoods.

The DM also instructed that cleanliness measures be implemented both inside and outside the colony, with a focus on water drainage solutions using MNREGA funds. Additionally, he directed the identification of land within the village for the construction of a community centre.