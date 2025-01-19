New free food distribution policy rolled out at King George’s Medical University

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is implementing measures to enhance provisions of free food for the hundreds of attendants who spend hours or even days on campus while their family members or dependants receive treatment. The university is introducing regulations requiring social service organizations providing free meals to coordinate with the KGMU kitchen and operate in compliance with its guidelines. These instructions have been released as a hospital order, by the KGMU administration, to be followed across all departments and buildings of the university. (FILE PHOTO)

KGMU authorities have announced that social organisations providing free food to attendants, must do so exclusively through the KGMU kitchen. These organisations will be required to deliver the food to the kitchen, where it will undergo quality and quantity checks before being packaged. Additionally, instead of social workers distributing food packets across hospital campus, designated areas will be provided where these organisations can set up tables, allowing attendants to collect and consume the food.

According to KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh, any independent organisation intending to distribute food packets on the KGMU campus must first contact the head of the department of University Environment, KGMU. They must provide detailed information well in advance, including planned date and time of distribution, a list of food items, and number of food packets to be distributed, for approval by the HoD. Additionally, the quality of the packaged food will be inspected at the KGMU kitchen. “We also have strict rules against accepting food in non-biodegradable packaging,” he added.

“We have also instructed all such organisations to take responsibility for the waste generated during their food distribution. Once the food packets have been distributed and consumed, it is the duty of the social workers to ensure that the designated space is thoroughly cleaned before they leave,” said Dr Singh.

