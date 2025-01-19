Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New free food distribution policy rolled out at King George’s Medical University

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 19, 2025 06:38 AM IST

KGMU authorities have announced that social organisations providing free food to attendants, must do so exclusively through the KGMU kitchen.

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is implementing measures to enhance provisions of free food for the hundreds of attendants who spend hours or even days on campus while their family members or dependants receive treatment. The university is introducing regulations requiring social service organizations providing free meals to coordinate with the KGMU kitchen and operate in compliance with its guidelines.

These instructions have been released as a hospital order, by the KGMU administration, to be followed across all departments and buildings of the university. (FILE PHOTO)
These instructions have been released as a hospital order, by the KGMU administration, to be followed across all departments and buildings of the university. (FILE PHOTO)

KGMU authorities have announced that social organisations providing free food to attendants, must do so exclusively through the KGMU kitchen. These organisations will be required to deliver the food to the kitchen, where it will undergo quality and quantity checks before being packaged. Additionally, instead of social workers distributing food packets across hospital campus, designated areas will be provided where these organisations can set up tables, allowing attendants to collect and consume the food.

According to KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh, any independent organisation intending to distribute food packets on the KGMU campus must first contact the head of the department of University Environment, KGMU. They must provide detailed information well in advance, including planned date and time of distribution, a list of food items, and number of food packets to be distributed, for approval by the HoD. Additionally, the quality of the packaged food will be inspected at the KGMU kitchen. “We also have strict rules against accepting food in non-biodegradable packaging,” he added.

“We have also instructed all such organisations to take responsibility for the waste generated during their food distribution. Once the food packets have been distributed and consumed, it is the duty of the social workers to ensure that the designated space is thoroughly cleaned before they leave,” said Dr Singh.

These instructions have been released as a hospital order, by the KGMU administration, to be followed across all departments and buildings of the university.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On