New policy in the works for world-class health infra in UP

LUCKNOW In a move aimed at transforming the healthcare landscape, the state government is preparing to introduce a new health policy designed to develop world-class health infrastructure across UP. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved the draft of the new policy. Once into effect, the policy will run for five years and is intended to attract private investment in the healthcare sector, stated an official release on Friday. Major incentives will be given to attract private investors. These include up to 100% exemption on stamp duty for land purchase, priority in electricity connections and fast-track approvals (NOCs) for setting up hospitals.

“Our goal is not just to provide treatment but to ensure a better quality of life for every citizen. Access to affordable and quality healthcare is government’s priority. To achieve this, we are bringing the private sector on board to encourage innovation, investment and inclusivity in healthcare,” the CM was quoted as saying during a high level meeting.

The new health policy will be based on three models — Model A, B, and C.

The first will cover 17 municipal corporation areas, including Noida and Greater Noida. In these areas, private investment will be encouraged to set up at least three super-specialty hospitals with a minimum of 200 beds each. These hospitals will offer advanced facilities such as cardiology, neurology, urology, internal medicine, surgery, radiation therapy, oncology, maternity care and gynecology services.

The second will focus on 57 district headquarters, where 200-bed hospitals will also be established. These hospitals will provide the same advanced services as those under Model A.

The third will target rural and backward areas across all 75 districts of UP. Under this model, 100-bed hospitals will be set up to offer general medical care, general surgery, obstetrics and gynecology services.

The CM directed officials to finalise the new policy at the earliest, so that it can be presented before the cabinet for approval. He also instructed that once the policy is approved, the process of land allocation for hospitals in at least 20 districts must begin within the next three months.

By encouraging public-private partnerships, the government aims to expand advanced medical facilities not only in urban centres but also across rural areas. The focus is on ensuring that people in villages and small towns receive quality healthcare locally, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment.