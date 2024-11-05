New rules for appointment:DGP’s tenure will be min 2 years

The DGP’s tenure in UP will be a minimum two years and only that officer will be appointed to this post who has a service period of at least six months left, as per new rules for the appointment of DGP that got approval from the state cabinet on Monday. A committee headed by a retired judge of the high court will do the selection of the officer while the panel will also comprise chief secretary of the state, one person nominated by the Union Public Service Commission, additional chief secretary (home) and a retired DGP. A committee headed by a retired judge of the high court will do the selection of the officer while the panel will also comprise chief secretary of the state, one person nominated by the Union Public Service Commission, additional chief secretary (home) and a retired DGP. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

If the appointed DGP is found to be involved in any criminal case/corruption or is incapable of performing his/her duties, the government can remove the officer even before the completion of two years’ tenure. To remove the DGP, it will be necessary to follow the instructions of the high court. According to the rules, only those officers will be selected for the post who are working on the post of DG in level 16 of the pay matrix.