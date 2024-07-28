New stringent anti-paper leak ordinance implemented in UPPSC examination

PRAYAGRAJ: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has implemented the newly introduced stringent Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance-2024 in its recruitment exams, beginning with the Staff Nurse Allopathy (Female/Male) Main Examination-2024. This recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on July 28 for recruitment against 2240 vacant posts. The Ordinance covers exams conducted by the UP Public Service Commission, UP Subordinates Service Selection Board, UP Board and state universities as well as authorities, bodies or agencies nominated by them. (Pic for representation)

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 that has provision for up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 crore for malpractices and organised cheating in government recruitment exams, was notified by the Union government to come into effect from June 21.

The Yogi government on June 30 then approved the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance 2024 and notified it on July 1. It provides for up to life imprisonment and a maximum penalty of ₹1 crore for those involved in unfair practices and paper leaks in public examinations.

Deputy secretary of UPPSC Virendra Mani Tripathi on Friday released the information for the Staff Nurse Allopathy (Female/Male) Main Examination-2024 which is to be conducted for 171 vacant posts of staff nurses (male) and 2069 vacant posts of staff nurses (female) in Prayagraj and Lucknow at various centres from 9.30am to 12.30pm on July 28. The information confirms that the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance-2024 would cover it.

The commission had released the admit cards for the recruitment examination on July 23. The strict step follows the leaking of the question paper of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Preliminary Exam-2024 of UPPSC that was conducted on February 11, 2024, and the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam-2024 held on February 17-18 and their cancellations.

Under the new ordinance brought by the Yogi government, apart from jail terms and fines, provisions have also been included for attaching the properties of those found involved. It also criminalises distribution of fake question papers and creation of fake employment websites, with the crimes recognised as cognisable and non-bailable. The Ordinance covers exams conducted by the UP Public Service Commission, UP Subordinates Service Selection Board, UP Board and state universities as well as authorities, bodies or agencies nominated by them. It also covers exams for regularisation and promotion in government jobs.