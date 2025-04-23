Newly-married Kanpur man among those killed in Pahalgam terror strike

KANPUR A 30-year-old newly married man from Kanpur was among 26 tourists killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, leaving his family and friends distraught and devastated. He was in Baisaran Valley, popularly known as ‘Mini Switzerland’, along with his wife and sister-in-law when terrorists opened fire at tourists around eateries, said survivors in his family travelling with him. Shubham Dwivedi, 30, had got married on February 12 this year. (Sourced)

They said the terrorists targeted male tourists and asked for their religious identity first. The deceased, Shubham Dwivedi, had married Aishanya, daughter of Rajesh Pandey from Yashoda Nagar, on February 12 this year. Relatives and locals gathered at his house in Shyam Nagar to offer condolences

On Tuesday, the family visited Pahalgam and later proceeded to Baisaran Valley. When Shubham, his wife Aishanya and his sister-in-law were ascending a hill on horseback, terrorists shot Shubham dead after asking his name, said the family members.

Sanjay Dwivedi, 52, a cement trader of Maharajpur town in Kanpur had travelled to J&K on April 17 along with his wife Seema, 50, son Shubham, 30, daughter-in-law Aishanya 27, daughter Aarti, 27 and six others. The family had taken a train to Delhi, followed by a flight to Srinagar. Their return was scheduled for Wednesday, April 23.

Distraught family members informed Sanjay Dwivedi’s brother Manoj in Shyam Nagar (Kanpur), after which relatives and locals gathered at the family’s residence to offer condolences.