: UP minister for basic education (independent charge) Sandeep Singh said that Uttar Pradesh government is making effective and result-oriented efforts through the ‘NIPUN Bharat Mission’ to foster foundational literacy and numeracy skills among children. NIPUN Bharat Mission strengthening foundational edu: Minister

He emphasized that early education serves as the strong foundation for any nation’s future, and the government is working continuously to ensure that quality, inclusive, and modern education reaches every child.

Singh was addressing a leadership conclave on ‘Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN),’ in Lucknow on Friday. The event saw the participation of experts from the education sector, teachers, and representatives from various institutions.

He noted that the state government is working ceaselessly to modernise basic education and make it technology-driven. By establishing smart classrooms, ICT labs, and digital libraries in thousands of schools across the state, students have been integrated into a digital learning ecosystem. This initiative is fostering the development of learning capabilities, creativity, and technical proficiency among children.

The minister said that under the ‘NIPUN Bharat Mission,’ innovative teaching methodologies are being adopted to enhance children’s language skills, mathematical abilities, and comprehension.

“The government’s objective is to ensure that every child becomes proficient in reading, writing, and performing basic calculations at the foundational level. He added that the Yogi government is working towards making the new generation self-reliant and competitive through comprehensive reforms in the education sector. By incorporating technological innovations into the education system, students are being prepared to face the challenges of the future,” he said.