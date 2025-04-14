Nirvan Griha deaths: Min says magisterial report under review, action soon

Nearly a month after the first of five child deaths at Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Griha Visheshikrit shelter home, the minister of women’s welfare, child development and nutrition, Baby Rani Maurya, confirmed on Monday that the magisterial inquiry report into the incident has reached her office recently and is under review. The inquiry was conducted by a panel comprising additional district magistrate Jyoti Gautam (Sourced)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the minister said, “The report was recently submitted to us, and we have begun the process of reviewing and analysing it. Further details will be shared on completion of the review.” She said action would follow after the review, though no date was specified.

Contrary to her statement, department officials said the report had already been with the government for over a week. Sandeep Kaur, director of the women and child development department, stated that the inquiry report was submitted by the district magistrate’s team on April 2. Since then, two public release dates for the report — April 4 and April 10 — were announced and missed by the department.

The inquiry was conducted by a panel comprising additional district magistrate Jyoti Gautam, sub-divisional magistrates, the medical officer in charge, food safety officials, and others. The team collected food and water samples, reviewed health records of the affected children, and recorded statements from shelter staff. Water sample results were found to be within acceptable limits.

ADM Jyoti Gautam declined to share findings, stating that only the women and child development department is authorised to comment, and that the report has been forwarded for further scrutiny.

Following interim orders from the DM, the shelter home has been fitted with new water filtration systems, including RO filters for washrooms, and a sewage treatment plant. Additionally, fresh food stock was procured as a precautionary step.

WCD staffer Archana Singh, who was assigned to monitor the children’s treatment, confirmed improvements at the facility. “Right now, as far as management and facilities are concerned, the amenities at the shelter are in good condition after the DM’s installation orders,” she said.