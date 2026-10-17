Norte Fire near San Juan Capistrano: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire burns in Orange County
The fire is located in the 3000 block of Eminencia Del Norte in San Clemente, according to the fire map.
A wildfire dubbed the Norte Fire has broken out near San Juan Capistrano in Orange County, California. The fire is located in the 3000 block of Eminencia Del Norte in San Clemente, according to the fire map.
The blaze was first reported around 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday. By 12:30 p.m., it had burned approximately 50 acres. No evacuation warnings have been issued as of the latest update.
As per the Air Attack, multiple structures threatened.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More