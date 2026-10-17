Norte Fire near San Juan Capistrano: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire burns in Orange County

A wildfire dubbed the Norte Fire has broken out near San Juan Capistrano in Orange County, California. The fire is located in the 3000 block of Eminencia Del Norte in San Clemente, according to the fire map. New wildfire reported in California. (REUTERS)

The blaze was first reported around 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday. By 12:30 p.m., it had burned approximately 50 acres. No evacuation warnings have been issued as of the latest update.

As per the Air Attack, multiple structures threatened.