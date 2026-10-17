Influencer’s 218-km overnight dash to Nepal hours before murder FIR under scanner

LUCKNOW Even before social media influencer Shraddha Dubey was formally named as an accused by the family of deceased cafe owner Shiva Sharma, her hurried overnight escape to Nepal—covering nearly 218 km in four and a half hours—raised serious questions about her intent. The fatal incident occurred around 6:30pm on October 9. The next day, the Hazratganj police registered an FIR for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint from the deceased’s mother, Ranjana Sharma. (File Photo)

The suspicious timing of her departure, executed hours before a murder FIR was lodged, has prompted the Lucknow Police to reconstruct the exact movements of the model, her sister Rashmi Dubey, and their driver Adil following Sharma’s fatal fall from the fourth floor of an apartment near Balu Adda, officials said.

In a video statement released on Wednesday night, Dubey had claimed that Sharma died by suicide, but her hasty journey to Nepal puts her claims under the scanner, they added.

According to investigators, the fatal incident occurred around 6:30pm on October 9. Dubey’s car and driver were last spotted in the city at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) around 8pm. By 6:20am on October 10, the trio was sighted at the Indo-Nepal border in Rupaidiha, Bahraich, and is suspected to have crossed into Nepal by 7am.

More than four hours later, at 11:40 am, the Hazratganj police registered an FIR for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint from the deceased’s mother, Ranjana Sharma, who accused Dubey, Rashmi, Adil, and others of assaulting, harassing, and blackmailing her son.

Police are examining whether the timing of the departure was significant and whether the group had anticipated action against them. Investigators are charting their route from Lucknow to the border and checking vehicle records and other evidence to establish how they travelled and whether anyone assisted them. The timing of their departure, by itself, does not establish guilt or prove that they knew an FIR would be lodged.

Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) Tarun Gauba said on Friday that the police had been tracking Dubey’s location in Nepal for days and coordinating with their Nepal counterparts. “Non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued against the accused named in the FIR – Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi and a man identified as Tanveer Ali,” said Gauba.

Abandoned SUV, Audi under scanner

An SUV registered in Dubey’s name was found abandoned in Rupaidiha, close to the Nepal border. Online traffic challan records checked by HT showed four pending challans against it —two in Mathura and two in Lucknow.

Gauba also confirmed that an Audi bearing an Uttar Pradesh legislative Assembly pass was linked to the case. Investigators are examining the vehicles’ connection to the accused’s movements. Three police teams were reportedly pursuing leads in Nepal, where Dubey’s location was traced to Mahimnagar, according to police sources.

Dubey is suspected of having crossed the border with her sister, Rashmi Dubey, and their driver. Police have announced a reward of ₹25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of the two sisters. The purported videos that surfaced on Thursday also confirm the presence of the trio in Nepal.

Digital trail adds to probe

Police are examining chats, audio clips and Snapchat conversations linked to the case. A reported exchange between Dubey and Sharma suggests tension between them over an alleged change in Sharma’s behaviour. The authenticity and evidentiary value of the conversation have not been officially established.

Meanwhile, a woman was detained from Dubey’s flat at Avadh Green Apartments in Hazratganj on Wednesday. Her identity and alleged role have not been publicly disclosed, police sources said.

Sharma’s mother has accused Dubey, her sister Rashmi, driver Adil and others of assaulting, harassing and blackmailing her son before his death. Hazratganj police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

3 routes to Nepal; Dubey chose NH-30

There are three primary routes from Lucknow to reach Rupaidih in Bahraich - Nepal’s border where Dubey claims to have crossed through. The three routes include NH-30 via Bkt, Sitapur, Nanpara; SH-172 via Mahmoodabad and NH-927 through Faizabad road to Barabanki and then Bahraich. Lucknow police confirmed that Dubey took the NH-30 as she was seen in Sitapur. Police officials suspect that since she was at KGMU, it was easier for her to take the Sitapur- Lakhimpur route to reach Bahraich, taking a total drive of around 218 kms to sneak into Nepal.

The immediate focus of the investigation is to corroborate the reported border crossing, establish the route taken by the group and determine whether the departure was linked to the circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death. Police are coordinating with Nepal Police to trace the accused and secure their return for investigation.

Cops deny Shraddha’s video claims

Earlier in a video, Shraddha claimed that she and Shiva knew each other for four months and that her sister hardly knew him and that she is unnecessarily being dragged in the case. She also claimed that she sent Shiva’s mobile phone to the police. However, Lucknow police seem to have denied her claims.

According to ACP (Hazratganj) Rajneesh Verma, the duo had met through Shraddha’s sister’s common friends. When asked if they received any mobile phone, Gauba refused saying they have not received any mobile phone.

Gauba said though the investigation is underway but if the need arises, crime scenes will be recreated.

FROM FATAL FALL TO FIR

Sharma’s fall & Hosp Transfers

OCT 9, 6:30PM

Businessman Shiva Sharma falls from the fourth floor of an apartment near Balu Adda. Shraddha and Rashmi Dubey take him to a private hospital in Gomti Nagar, then to Lohia Hospital, and finally to KGMU due to ventilator unavailability, where he is declared dead.

Last Sighting in Lko

OCT 9, 8PM

Shraddha Dubey’s car and driver are last seen at the KGMU campus before departing via the NH-30 Sitapur–Lakhimpur route.

Spotted at Nepal border

OCT 10, 6:20AM

After a 218-km drive, Dubey and her companions are spotted at Rupaidiha in Bahraich district, where her SUV is left abandoned.

Suspected border crossing

OCT 10, 7AM

The trio is suspected of crossing the international border into Nepal.

Murder FIR registered

OCT10, 11:40AM

Hazratganj police register a murder FIR under Section 103(1) of the BNS following a complaint by the victim’s mother, Ranjana Sharma.

Nepal tracking

OCT 16

CP Tarun Gauba confirms teams are coordinating with Nepal Police after tracing Dubey to Mahimnagar.

MISSING PHONE: Shraddha claimed to have sent Sharma’s mobile phone to the police. CP Gauba flatly refuted this, stating the police have received no such device.