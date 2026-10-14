Mission Shakti: Seven get 20-year terms, three sentenced to life in Lucknow police zone

Courts sentenced the accused in 12 cases involving crimes against women and children across the Lucknow police zone in September, awarding three life terms and seven 20-year prison sentences under Mission Shakti Phase 6.0, according to a police statement issued on Wednesday. For representation only (Sourced)

In Hardoi, an accused in a 2022 rape case registered at Atrauli police station was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹70,000. A court in Rae Bareli awarded life imprisonment and a ₹1.5 lakh fine in a 2022 case involving the rape of a minor. In Ayodhya, an accused in a 2024 murder case registered at Inayatnagar police station received a life term and a ₹50,000 fine. Two accused in a 2020 murder case registered at Baldirai police station in Sultanpur were also sentenced to life imprisonment.

The 20-year sentences included cases registered at Isanagar in Kheri, Manpur in Sitapur, Chanda in Sultanpur, Badosarai in Barabanki and Musafirkhana in Amethi, involving sexual offences against minors. An accused in a culpable homicide case registered at Koorebhar police station in Sultanpur in 2018 received nine years’ rigorous imprisonment. Another accused in a case at Motigarpur in Sultanpur was sentenced to four years’ rigorous imprisonment. In Unnao, an accused in a case registered at Deeh police station was fined ₹1,000.

₹65 lakh assistance for 21 women

Under the Rani Lakshmibai Women and Child Honour Fund scheme, 21 women in Kheri received a total of ₹65 lakh on September 25, the statement issued by the office of the additional director general of police, Lucknow zone, said.

Mission Shakti teams also traced a missing woman in Barabanki and reunited her with her family. In Unnao’s Bangarmau area, a widow facing financial hardship was helped to complete the formalities for a pension.

The campaign combines prosecution in crimes against women and children with financial assistance and rehabilitation for survivors.