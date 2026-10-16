Leopard trapped in Bahraich after attacks

: A six-year-old male leopard was captured in a cage trap near Anandnagar village in the Badkhariya beat of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division late Wednesday night, bringing relief to residents following a series of attacks. Trapped Leopard (Sourced)

According to the Forest Department, the leopard was trapped around 10.40 pm. The cage had been installed following the death of a child, Rajveer, in a leopard attack on September 7. Another child eight-year-old Rohit Yadav was killed in another attack in Manjhara village under the Murtiha range on the evening of October 12.

Forest teams had been keeping watch in the area to prevent further incidents.

The leopard was shifted to a safe location and examined by a veterinarian. It remains in safe custody, with further action to be taken as directed by senior officials and the state government.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Apoorv Dixit cautioned residents against provoking or surrounding wild animals and asked to inform forest officials about any sightings near residential areas.

Crocodile rescued from villager’s house

Panic gripped Banpurwa village after a crocodile entered a villager’s house early Friday morning. A Forest Department team safely captured the reptile and released it into a suitable natural water habitat after a preliminary health examination.

The crocodile was spotted around 6.15 am at the house of Atmaram in Banpurwa hamlet of Baraiya Kalan village, under the Eastern Banghusri beat of Motipur range.

Forest personnel and a rescue team reached the spot around 7 am, cordoned off the area and assessed the situation. The crocodile was captured by approximately 7.30 am without harm to people or the animal, the department said.

Forest officials said crocodiles may move close to settlements as water levels recede after the monsoon. Flooding and rising water levels can also drive them towards villages from nearby rivers and other water bodies.

DFO Dixit advised residents to exercise caution near rivers, ponds and waterlogged areas.