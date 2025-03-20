Nishad’s comment on strong-arm tactics against cops sparks row

HT Correspondent Sanjay Nishad (HT File)

: Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party chief and Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad’s claim that that he had used strong-arm tactics against cops to scale the political ladder has sparked a political controversy.

In a video clip, Nishad is heard saying, “I did not reach here easily. I reached here after breaking the hands and legs of seven inspectors and throwing them in a pit.”

He was addressing a public meeting under the Sanvidhanik Adhikar Rath Yatra in Sultanpur on Tuesday. The video clip has gone viral on the social media.

Addressing the gathering, Nishad further laimed he would eliminate those falsely implicating the people. He also claimed that he directly raises complaints with senior functionaries, including the chief minister, if justice is delayed.“If officials want to stay in their positions, they remain there. Otherwise by evening, both the DM and SP are transferred,” the Nishad party chief said.

He made the comment in response to a woman’s complaint about the activities of the local police officers when he arrived at the spot to address the public meeting. He chided the people for not informing him about the incident immediately.He also claimed if he informs the chief minister about the episode, things will be set right in five minutes.“But you delay things, get caught in paperwork and then inform me. You should know that the Nishad community has gained voice in politics and the country is governed by the Constitution,” he said.

Reacting to Nishad party’s chief statement, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has demanded legal action against the minister. In post on X, the UPCC said, “The minister is openly singing praises of his hooliganism without any hesitation. This is the real character and face of the BJP and all its allies.”

“However, when the minister himself has accepted his crime, then legal action must be taken against him as well,” the Congress post said.