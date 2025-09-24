Niti Aayog, Yogi govt discuss ‘UP @2047 Vision Document’ progress

The Uttar Pradesh government and the Niti Aayog on Tuesday discussed the progress of preparation and strategy for the future to be incorporated in the proposed ‘Uttar Pradesh @2047 — Vision Document’. Principal secretary, UP planning department, Alok Kumar-III said a cluster of 500 products/subjects has been created. (For Representation)

Chief executive officer (CEO), Niti Aayog, BVR Subrahmanyam presided over the meeting that was attended by principal secretary, state planning department, Alok Kumar-III and others here. He made a presentation on the process of preparing the vision document and proposed an organised and coordinated action plan.

Subrahmanyam suggested formation of a joint team comprising experts from different sectors, representatives of Niti Aayog and members of state planning department to enhance efficiency and strengthen policy coordination. A high-power committee under the chief secretary will also be constituted to review the vision document.

“Yes, we will have a joint team of the Niti Aayog and state planning department along with experts from different sectors to give a final shape to the vision document,” said Alok Kumar-III. The state planning department provided details about the step-by-step action plan for preparing the vision document.

Kumar said under the directives of CM Yogi Adityanath, a cluster of 500 products/subjects has been created. Additionally, suggestions are being gathered through consultations with educational institutions, panchayats, public representatives from different sectors, and local stakeholders across all districts of the state. He said apart from this, a dedicated portal has also been launched to collect online suggestions from the general public.

According to a press release, the Niti Aayog CEO expressed satisfaction with this wide process of public participation. He said meetings at the level of the chief minister should be organised with all universities to showcase their achievements and efforts should be made to ensure that this vision reaches students. A timeline was also set during the meeting for finalising the framework of the vision document.