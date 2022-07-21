No differences anywhere, govt focused on helping the poor: UP minister
LUCKNOW Excise minister Nitin Agarwal on Thursday vehemently denied that he was unhappy with the goings-on in his department and threatened to initiate legal action against those who described him as one of the ‘disgruntled ministers.’
There were no differences anywhere and the government was focused on helping the poor, he said.
“There is absolutely no room for any wild guesses and speculations. Under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s stewardship, all of us are working jointly with the focused aim of ensuring that all the pro-poor policies of our government reach the common man,” Agarwal said at a hurriedly convened presser in Lucknow.
The minister was reacting to reports in a section of media hinting that he was unhappy and sought to link his unhappiness with the functioning of officers posted in his department.
“Speculative reports have sought to create an air of tension by claiming that I am not getting along well with my principal secretary. Now, what is the basis of such speculation? Moreover, someone should have contacted me to take my views on this, but that too wasn’t done. This is highly unethical and I am going to initiate legal action on this,” the minister said.
“Where is the question of being dissatisfied? We act as per the guidelines we receive and those are simply to connect with the common man, to ensure that the poor get benefitted,” he added.
Agarwal, who was also a minister in the Samajwadi Party government from 2012 to 2017, had along with his father Naresh Agarwal, switched loyalties and joined the BJP. He was also made deputy speaker of the Vidhan Sabha ahead of the 2022 UP polls in which he recorded an easy win from Hardoi.
“All of us in the government have a single goal, that of reaching out to the common man,” he said, adding that in 100 days, his department like many others, has got all major achievements to its credit.
-
DSP murder: Traders take out silent march
The Tauru market association members and others residents took out a silent march on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of the suspects who killed deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh on Tuesday while he was investigating a lead on the illegal stone mining activity in Nuh district. More than 300 policemen were deployed in Tauru to maintain law and order situation, the police said, adding that the march was concluded peacefully.
-
LG Saxena rejects Kejriwal’s request to visit Singapore; CM to now apply to MEA
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday rejected the AAP government's proposal for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1. The event, meant for mayors, does not befit the attendance of a CM, the LG said. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Kejriwal will now seek approval from the ministry of external affairs for the same.
-
Karnataka to bring policy to ensure power supply to every household: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to bring a new policy to ensure power supply to every poor household of the state. He further informed that the state produces about 30,000 MW of power, 43 per cent of the country's solar power generated in Karnataka. A policy is being formulated to allow the private sector to set up energy storage units, he added.
-
Karnataka CM to visit Delhi, sparks plans of cabinet rejig before 2023 election
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Delhi Monday and Tuesday next week attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new president of India - which will likely be the BJP's nominee Droupadi Murmu, who has a sizeable lead over the opposition front candidate Yashwant Sinha in vote-counting Thursday afternoon. Bommai was last in Delhi at the end of June to back Murmu as she filed her nomination papers. Bommai's Delhi trips often spark such speculations.
-
Punjab minister asks RERA to redress property disputes promptly
Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Thursday asked officials of Real Estate Regulatory Authority to ensure a quick property dispute redressal mechanism. While noticing that a database of all registered real estate projects and agents was available on the authority's website, Arora asked RERA to ensure compliance of obligations to promoters, allottees and real estate agents.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics