‘No Helmet, No Petrol’: Strict checks at Lucknow pumps, helmetless riders borrow to meet rule

A month-long ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ campaign kicked off in the city on Monday, leaving two-wheeler riders divided and sparking heated exchanges at several fuel stations. While most pumps stood firm on refusing petrol to helmetless commuters, some riders found quick fixes, borrowing helmets from others or even sharing them in queues. The transport department issued 142 challans for helmet violations on Monday (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

According to office bearers of the Lucknow Petrol Pump Dealers Association, around 20% of people usually come for petrol without helmets, sometimes rising to 30%. On Monday, however, most petrol pump staff across the city complied with the directive, refusing fuel to such riders. Though tension was reported at some places, many drivers managed to fill petrol after borrowing helmets from others.

At a COCO pump in Gomti Nagar near Savy Grand, two youths clashed with staff after being denied petrol. Attendants refused to budge, pointing to CCTV surveillance, forcing the duo to leave empty-handed. Similar scenes played out at other locations.

Former Lucknow Petrol Pump Dealers Association president Ranjit Singh Gaur said Alambagh pumps allowed no exceptions. “Every transaction is under CCTV watch, with footage shared directly with IOC and Smart City control rooms. Pumps flouting the order will face action,” he said.

Near the Press Club and other spots, riders without helmets were seen borrowing one from friends or fellow commuters just long enough to get petrol. At University Road, pump owner Sudhir Bora said his staff were trained to handle refusals politely. “Arguments were expected, but courtesy helps. So far, the response is manageable,” he said.

For helmet sellers, the rule was a windfall. A Lalbagh shop owner said, “We usually sell 12 helmets daily. By 4 pm today, 19 were already sold.” Several commuters admitted to ‘helmet-sharing’ passing helmets along queues to beat the restriction.

District magistrate Vishakh G said officials were making surprise visits. “This move is about reducing fatalities and changing habits. Consistent compliance will make roads safer. I will personally check the progress soon,” he said.

Lucknow Petrol Pump Dealers Association general secretary Alok Trivedi added that the rule’s success hinges on both public cooperation and strict vigilance in the coming weeks.

142 challans issued on first day of campaign

The transport department issued 142 challans for helmet violations on Monday during the launch of the ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ campaign across 21 petrol pumps in the city. The drive, aimed at promoting road safety and stricter compliance among two-wheeler riders, witnessed a mix of enforcement, resistance, and loopholes on the ground.

RTO Prabhat Pandey confirmed that 142 challans were issued during the first day of the drive. He said, “The campaign is meant not just to enforce rules but also to instill a habit of wearing helmets for safety.”

The initiative began at 10 am at a petrol pump near the 1090 Women Power Line office under the supervision of RTO (enforcement) Prabhat Pandey. Officials briefed riders on the importance of helmets and directed fuel station staff not to serve anyone without one. Awareness activities continued at other pumps as teams visited outlets to monitor the campaign.

Barely two hours later, enforcement showed cracks. At the very pump where the campaign was launched, a scooter rider without a helmet was served fuel at 11:45 am. The lapse led the pump manager to reprimand staff and remind them of the directive.

Across the city, some riders found ways to bypass the rule. At one pump, a man denied petrol borrowed another rider’s helmet to get fuel. On Faizabad Road, the rule was ignored altogether, with helmetless riders receiving petrol without resistance.

In several cases, riders complied when denied fuel. At pumps near 1090 and Cantt Road, many fetched helmets stored in their vehicle boots. One man initially argued but eventually put on his helmet after persuasion from his wife.