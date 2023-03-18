No impact of power men’s strike in Agra: DVVNL MD

Agra There was little impact of power employees’ strike in Agra where supply and maintenance are handled by Torrent Power Limited, a private player, since 2009. But the rural part fed by DVVNL was somewhat affected. The protesting power department workers said the strike had affected services. (Pic for representation)

“There is no impact on electricity supply in Agra city covered by Torrent Power Limited. The supply is regular and smooth,” said a spokesperson for Torrent Power Limited.

Managing director (Agra Region) for Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL), Amit Kishore also claimed that supply was normal in 21 districts within Agra region, albeit with some problems in cases of breakdown.

“We have warned the employees on strike as it is illegal and FIRs have been registered against five contractual workers in Mahoba. Similar action might follow in Chitrakoot. The situation is well under control and the employees should resume working at the earliest,” he said.

About 300 power department employees sat on ‘dharna’ outside the office of the chief engineer on Gailana road on Friday and raised anti-government slogans, following the strike call given by the UP Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti to press its demand for implementation of the December 3 agreement signed in the presence of the state energy minister .

“We are on complete strike since Thursday night and will continue to hold protests from 10 am to 5 pm all over the state. The strike has affected the power services and there is breakdown at 75 feeders of 11 KVA in Agra. The faults are not being attended and the masses are facing trouble because of the adamant behaviour of the government which is backtracking on its promises”, said Yugal Kishore, co-convenor of Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti in Agra.