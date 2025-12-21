No leads yet as Lucknow police probe mystery bullet hitting toddler

Police are struggling to trace the source of a bullet that struck a three-year-old girl while she was playing on the terrace of her home in Lucknow’s Ghazipur area, an incident that surfaced on Friday and left the child battling for life. Representational image (Sourced)

The incident took place in Bastauli village on Thursday, when the child, identified as Lakshmi, 3, was playing under a tin shed on the rooftop with her two brothers. Family members said a loud sound was heard before she collapsed, bleeding from the head.

Her father, Ramesh, said the family initially believed she had suffered a serious fall during play. “We rushed her to a private hospital, where stitches were given. Later in the night, when her condition worsened, doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital found a bullet lodged in her head and referred her to the trauma centre,” he said.

A CT scan at the trauma centre confirmed the presence of a bullet, which was surgically removed. Doctors said the child is undergoing treatment and remains in critical condition.

Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Ghazipur police station, but investigations have so far not yielded clear clues. ACP Ghazipur Anindaya Vikram Singh said police have checked more than 20 nearby houses and religious places. “All CCTV cameras in and around the area were examined, but nothing substantial has emerged so far,” he said.

He added that police are preparing a list of licensed firearm holders in the vicinity and are also verifying details of any functions or events held that day. “We are analysing the possible direction and trajectory of the bullet,” the ACP said.

The child’s uncle, Vicky, said the sound was loud enough for neighbours to hear. “There was blood all over the terrace and both boys who were playing with her started crying. Only later did we realise it was a gunshot injury,” he said.