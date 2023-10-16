No leave sought online in over half of govt-aided U.P. schools in past six months!

Teachers and other staff of government-aided secondary schools of the state seem uneasy with the newly introduced system of applying for leave online. The state government had issued orders for the online leave system on March 31, 2023. After April 15, 2023, the system of applying for and sanction of leave offline ended. Students at a government-aided school in Prayagraj. (For Representation)

However, according to the latest data of Manav Sampada Portal or e-Human Resource Management system portal, out of 4,512 government-aided secondary schools of the state, teachers and employees of more than 2,359 have not submitted even a single application for leave online, say state secondary education department officials.

Taking this seriously, director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand sent a missive to all the divisional joint education directors, divisional deputy education directors and district inspectors of schools (DIoSes) on October 5, seeking clarification, they add.

Confirming the development, Prayagraj’s divisional deputy education director RN Vishwakarma said the DIoSes of Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur have been directed to ensure that all leave applications and their approvals are made through the designated portal only.

“In schools where negligence is found, the DIoSes have been ordered to stop the salary of the principal concerned and enforce the government order in letter and spirit,” he added.

The October 5 missive, a copy of which is with HT, says that as per the data collated in this regard from the Manav Sampada Portal, Jaunpur is at the top among the 10 worst districts in terms of embracing the online leave application and sanction mechanism.

Teachers and personnel of 134 schools of Jaunpur have not taken leave through Manav Sampada Portal as required. Likewise, teachers and staff of 113 schools of Varanasi, 108 schools of Azamgarh, 105 schools of Pratapgarh and 100 schools of Deoria along with teachers and employees of 99 schools of Ballia, 90 schools of Gorakhpur, 87 schools of Ghazipur, 86 schools of Prayagraj and 75 schools of Meerut too have not taken leave through online mechanism during the past over six months after it was introduced across Uttar Pradesh.

