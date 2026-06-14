No more vulgar songs in three-wheelers as Lucknow police tune in to women’s safety

The next time an auto-rickshaw driver turns up the volume on an objectionable song, it could cost him more than an awkward glance from passengers. As part of a citywide enforcement drive, Lucknow police have begun pulling up auto and e-rickshaw drivers found playing vulgar songs, particularly when women passengers are on board, saying such behaviour creates an uncomfortable travel environment. The action is part of Project Safe Ride, an initiative launched last year to make public transport safer through driver verification, stricter enforcement and technology-based monitoring (For representation)

The action is part of Project Safe Ride, an initiative launched last year to make public transport safer through driver verification, stricter enforcement and technology-based monitoring.

The campaign regained momentum following a recent incident in which a history-sheeter auto driver, facing rape charges, was arrested after an encounter in the Para area. The accused had allegedly picked up two young women appearing for the UP Police constable examination near Charbagh bus stand on the pretext of taking them to Alambagh. Instead, he allegedly drove them to a secluded spot near Ramlila Ground in Para and attempted to sexually assault them.

According to police data, teams across the city checked more than 3,400 autos, tempos and e-rickshaws over the past two days. A total of 688 vehicles were challaned for various violations, while 18 were seized for serious irregularities. During the drive, officers also stopped several vehicles found playing objectionable songs and took action against their drivers.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Raveena Tyagi said many three-wheelers checked during the campaign were found playing songs that made women passengers uncomfortable.

“Many public transport vehicles, including e-rickshaws and autos, were found playing objectionable songs while women passengers were seated in the rear. Such songs make women commuters uncomfortable. These vehicles were stopped and the songs were turned off,” she said.

Tyagi said vehicles found violating norms during the drive were challaned and, in some cases, seized.

Police officials said 248 more vehicles were registered during the latest drive.

According to Tyagi, nearly 16,000 three-wheelers operating in the city have so far been brought under the verification system.

The special checking campaign was conducted across major transport hubs and crowded locations, including Charbagh railway station, Alambagh bus station, Qaiserbagh bus stand, Hazratganj, Parivartan Chowk, Nishatganj, Munshipulia, Polytechnic Chauraha, Chinhat, Gomti Nagar railway station, Ashiana, PGI, Dubagga, Chowk and Aminabad.

Apart from action against drivers playing objectionable songs, police also targeted vehicles operating without valid documents, carrying passengers beyond capacity, obstructing traffic and violating road safety norms.

What’s Project Safe Ride

The Project Safe Ride was launched by Lucknow police last year to create a verified database of public transport drivers. Under the initiative, drivers are required to undergo police verification and obtain a QR code that must be displayed on their vehicles. Women passengers can scan the code to access details of the driver, including any criminal record, and decide whether to undertake the journey.