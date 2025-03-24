No place for those who disrespect great leaders, freedom fighters: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said there can be no place for those who cannot respect great men and freedom fighters of the country. According to the statement from his office, the CM also said the government is committed to honouring and preserving the legacy of great leaders. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“Those who attacked India’s faith, trampled upon Sanatan culture, dishonoured our sisters and daughters and harboured hatred for India and its identity—those who came as invaders to crush the nation’s beliefs—can never be considered ideals for India,” Yogi said at Bithoor Mahotsav in Kanpur.

At the event, under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, ₹5.42 crore in loans was disbursed to 1,302 entrepreneurs from Kanpur. Additionally, 329 Anganwadi workers received appointment letters, and ₹6.35 crore in financial assistance was provided to 127 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana.

The CM also welcomed visitors from Maharashtra who had come to Bithoor to celebrate Nana Rao Peshwa’s birth anniversary. He highlighted a statement made by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during the country’s Republic Day parade, which he believes is an eye-opener.

“The President of Indonesia says that if our DNA is ever tested, it will turn out to be Indian. Indonesia is the largest Muslim majority country in the world and this statement of his is an eye-opener for those who consider foreign invaders as their ideal in India,” he said.

Yogi said Bithoor has been a symbol of India’s cultural heritage since ancient times. “It was here that Lord Brahma is believed to have meditated while creating the Universe, and Maharishi Valmiki provided shelter and guidance to Lord Ram’s sons, Luv and Kush. The city, nestled along the sacred Ganga, is considered the soul of Kanpur,” he remarked.

The CM reminded the gathering of Bithoor’s crucial role in India’s First War of Independence in 1857. “Nana Rao Peshwa strategised the revolt from this very land. Rani Lakshmibai honed her skills in archery, horse riding and warfare here,” he said.

The town became a hub of revolutionary inspiration, with legendary figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Tatya Tope and Nana Rao Peshwa leaving an indelible mark on India’s history. Even today, Bithoor stands as a symbol of valour and sacrifice, he added.

The event was attended by UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana, former MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, state ministers Pratibha Shukla and Ajit Pal besides MP Ramesh Awasthi among others.