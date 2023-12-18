No quick fix, rigour must for research: IIML director to research scholars at AIRC

Prof Archana Shukla, director, Indian Institute of Management (IIML) Lucknow said that learning has no shortcuts which is why it is important to have rigour in one’s methodology and processes when it comes to research. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (File photo)

She said, “There is no fast-track way to becoming a researcher and one needs to invest time and practice self-discipline.” She urged the academic community to ground their research in new domain as only then can they bring in new research, new theory.

IIML recently concluded its impactful 3-day annual international research conference (AIRC) and doctoral workshop 2023, held from December 15 to 17.

In his keynote address on ‘doing impactful research,’ prof Sandeep Purao from Bentley University urged the academic community to change their research approach. He said, “Make the research problems practice generated instead of discipline generated.”

Prof Purao’s address emphasised the importance of practice-generated research problems, encouraging scholars to draw inspiration from practical situations and align research closely with the needs of the broader community, fostering impactful and relevant outcomes.

Research scholars from various countries, including Australia, Norway, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam, as well as participants from across India, attended the conference, exchanging thought-provoking ideas and discussing issues in various business functions and domains of management.

The conference saw attendance of over 75 academicians. The conference theme, ‘Transforming business and management in the digital age,’ facilitated discussions on business strategies from a contemporary and modern lens.