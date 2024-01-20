No relief in store for two days,Kanpur coldest in India at 2.4°C

LUCKNOW: The mercury plummeted in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, with Kanpur and Bikaner (Rajasthan) recording the lowest minimum temperature in India at 2.4°C , lowest in 18 years. The previous lowest minimum temperature in these cities was 2.2 degrees Celsius on January 10, 2006. There will be no relief for the next two days as the met department has predicted cold to severe cold day very likely in some parts of UP on January 20 and in isolated pockets from January 21-23. (Pic for representation)

The weatherman has also issued a warning of dense to very dense fog for a few hours in night/morning in some parts of UP till January 21 and in isolated pockets for next three days.

Drop in day temperature has crippled normal life in UP. Jhansi recorded the lowest day temperature of 10 degrees celsius, which was 12.3 degree below normal. Maximum temperature in Bareilly was 10.2 and in Bijnor 10.8 degrees Celsius . Lowest maximum temperature in districts like Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh and Agra varied between 11 to 11.9 degrees celsius. Day temperature in Kanpur was 11.8 and in Lucknow 12.9 degree celsius which was the season’s lowest.

Forecast for Lucknow is shallow to moderate fog very likely in the morning and mainly clear sky later. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 15 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively. The Met department has issued warning of dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day very likely in isolated places over west UP. Dense fog is likely at isolated places over east UP.

Dense to very dense fog (visibility<50 metres) in night/morning hours very likely in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on January 20 and in isolated pockets from January 21 to 23. Mohd Danish, in charge of Lucknow met office has advised people to take extra caution and drive slowly on expressways and highways.