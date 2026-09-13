No role for Akash, his brother in BSP: Mayawati

Two days after completely relieving her nephew Akash Anand of his association with the party following his removal as chief national coordinator earlier, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday declared that none of the sons of her younger brother Anand Kumar – Akash Anand nor his younger brother Ishan Anand – would be allowed to hold any position in the party, whether junior or senior. She also said their future children would not inherit political responsibilities in the party. BSP chief Mayawati. (FILE PHOTO)

In a detailed statement on X, she also announced the party had been working towards nearly 50% participation of Gen-Z in its organisation, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, and that the approach would now extend to candidate selection for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Party workers have been directed to identify capable young candidates from across “sarv samaj”, she said.

She rejected social-media speculation that leaders expelled from the BSP for indiscipline or anti-party activities could be brought back. She termed such reports “false” and “fake propaganda” and ruled out their readmission.

Following the latest assertion by Mayawati, there was no clarity on the role of Ishan Anand who was appointed as the BSP’s chief sector coordinator for states, other than Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, on September 7.

Mayawati, however, left open a limited route for Anand Kumar’s only daughter, Deepika Anand, who is studying law. Depending on her honesty, loyalty and ability, Deepika could be entrusted with an organisational responsibility in the future, she said.

If Deepika was unwilling, Mayawati said Anand Kumar could, with the party’s consent, hand over the responsibility to a committed worker from the Dalit community.

Earlier, she had accused Akash and his father-in-law, former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth, of allowing personal and family interests to overshadow the BSP and the Ambedkarite movement.

On Saturday, Mayawati said the separation of politics from family would also apply if the BSP returned to power.

Mayawati said that, being unmarried and requiring assistance with security and day-to-day affairs, she had kept Anand Kumar with her and that he had performed important organisational responsibilities under her supervision for a long period. But she made it clear that the arrangement would not extend to the next generation.