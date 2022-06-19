No SP-BSP pact now, BJP will win Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll: Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday described the opposition Samajwadi Party as “doobta hua jahaaz (sinking ship)”.
Unlike 2019, when the Samajwadi Party (SP) benefitted from a tie-up with the BSP in Rampur, this time, the results would be different in the bypoll as there was no pact, he said. The Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll is scheduled for June 23.
“Our candidate Dr Naipal Singh had won the 2014 Lok Sabha poll from Rampur. Did you make any mistake then by supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi? In 2019, the SP benefitted from a tie-up with the BSP, but now with no alliance in place, the SP won’t stand a chance in Rampur,” Keshav Maurya said, while campaigning for the party candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi.
The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress have opted out of the Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll, making it a bipolar SP vs BJP contest there.
“We are winning both the bypolls, in Azamgarh as well as in Rampur. These two seats will add to our numbers. Remember, these two seats won’t make any difference to our government, which won’t be impacted by the results. But, then, only a BJP MP from Rampur would be able to get you benefits of big-ticket schemes of the Narendra Modi government,” he said.
The 2022 bypoll wins will also set the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said.
Rampur is a SP citadel. The June 23 Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated after SP veteran Azam Khan resigned as the local MP and opted for the assembly after winning his traditional Rampur assembly seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls.
The SP has fielded Azam Khan loyalist Asim Raza who is up against Ghanshyam Lodhi, Khan’s former aide.
“Do you want to send such an MP who spends the rest of his tenure in jail?” Maurya said, in an apparent reference to Khan who recently got bail after nearly 27 months in jail. Khan has been regularly talking of how the BJP framed him in various cases.
“If you choose an MP from SP, would that person be able to bring even a single rupee from the Centre for Rampur’s development. Such people don’t even spend their MP fund,” Keshav Prasad Maurya said.
Maurya recalled how PM Modi had taken up the broom to launch the cleanliness mission and how during the Prayagraj Kumbh, the PM washed the feet of sanitation workers.
“Whether it was providing free ration during Covid times, free Covid vaccine, two free cooking gas cylinders for which our government has provided for in the budget, our government has ensured that benefits of the schemes reach all,” he said.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics