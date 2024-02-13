Noida-based Bhavya Tiwari topped the Joint Entrance Exam (Main)-2024 (session 1, held in January), with 99.9966033 percentile, according to the results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. Noida boy Bhavya Tiwari tops U.P. in JEE (Main) 2024 (Sourced)

Bhavya, 17, said he had given the examinations sans expectations though he also said that he was touch disappointed at narrowly missing a perfect 100 percentile score.

“I am obviously happy for being the state topper but a little disappointed too for not getting the perfect 100 percentile that I missed narrowly. Though I scored perfect 100 percentile in physics and chemistry, I got 99.99 in Maths and hence missed a full percentile,” said Bhavya, a class 12 student of Apeejay School, Noida.

Bhavya aimed to crack the IIT JEE since he was in class 9. “It was always my dream to get into IIT Mumbai and make a career in computer science engineering. Glad that I cleared the first hurdle. Now I am completely focused on the CBSE class 12 exam that begins from February 22,” he said.

Bhavya said he firmly believes candidates can easily prepare for class 12 board exam and simultaneously prepare for the JEE too. “If a candidate stays focused, he can clear boards and JEE Main and Advanced together,” he said. He said it is important to make up one’s mind and then work towards a goal.

“School was emotionally and logistically supportive with passionate teachers who gave emphasis on practical knowledge. Unlike other schools in Delhi NCR, practicals were regularly performed every week and teachers took time to correct mistakes made by students. That helped a lot,” he said.

Bhavya who lives with his parents and younger brother in Noida plays lawn tennis and cricket and idolises Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, loves Mathematics and has keen interest in science. His mother Bimla Tiwari is a housewife and father Ashok Tiwari is a businessman.

Asked if he would appear in the JEE Main session 2 exams too, Bhavya says he would take the test to keep himself ready for the JEE Advanced which is much tougher. These exams help one in preparation and provide good assessment as to where one statnds, he said.

Bhavya had secured merit position in the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO) 2021, organised by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) on behalf of the National Board of Higher Mathematics (NBHM) of the department of atomic energy, government of India. He also attended mathematical orientation camp (MOOC) held online in May 2021 conducted by HBCSE for which he received a certificate of participation.

JEE Main 2024-Session 1 (January 2024) was conducted in 544 Centres in 291 cities. According to the official press release, of the 11,70,048 candidates that appeared for the examination, 23 secured 100 NTA score.