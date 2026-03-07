Noida International Airport set to launch after DGCA grants aerodrome licence

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday granted an aerodrome licence to the upcoming Noida International Airport, clearing the final regulatory hurdle ahead of its launch and paving the way for operations to begin within 45 days. The aerodrome features a 3,900-metre by 45-metre runway and has parking stands for 24 Code C and two Code D/F aircraft. (HT photo)

“With this, the airport is likely to be inaugurated by the end of March,” an official aware of the development said. “Dates are being sought from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the inauguration may happen any day after March 25,” the person added.

The licence certifies that the airport meets the safety and operational standards prescribed by the regulator.

According to a government statement, the airport has been licensed under the “Public Use” category for all-weather operations.

It features a 3,900-metre by 45-metre runway supported by an Instrument Landing System and Aeronautical Ground Lighting system, enabling round-the-clock operations.

The aerodrome has parking stands for 24 Code C and two Code D/F aircraft and is equipped with ARFF Category 9 facilities capable of handling wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777-300ER, according to the statement.

The development comes a day after NIA received mandatory security clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

“The conditional security vetting approval is a milestone for the Noida International Airport as BCAS conducted detailed site inspections and tests before they issued their approvals. Now on Friday, DGCA also issued an aerodrome licence after all tests and formalities were completed,” said RK Singh, chief executive officer of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the Uttar Pradesh government agency overseeing the project.

A BCAS team inspected several aspects including airport security arrangements, surveillance systems, access control, and passenger and cargo screening systems before granting clearance. “Security Vetting Approval means that the airport’s security system has been deemed safe for flight operations. Only after this approval does the final process for starting flights move forward,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer for the airport.

The Uttar Pradesh government is targeting inauguration by March 23, according to officials in the state government privy with the developments.

“All necessary preparations are currently being finalised. The airport is being developed in multiple phases. Once fully completed, it will be among the largest airports not only in India but also in Asia,” said a UP government official requesting anonymity.

Previously, BCAS had flagged several issues that delayed the airport’s inauguration, including concerns over potential interference with Doppler Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range (DVOR) – a navigation aid – and a makeshift steel wall constructed nearby.

“While constructing the permanent wall will take a few months, BCAS has granted clearance on the condition that a permanent structure is built within six months,” an official aware of the matter said.

The airport, spread over 1,300 hectares in Jewar, was originally scheduled to begin operations in September 2024 and will handle about 12 million passengers annually in its first phase.

NIA is being developed as the National Capital Region’s second major airport after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is the country’s busiest airport.

The project was awarded in October 2020 to Zurich Airport International AG, which is developing and operating the airport through its Indian subsidiary, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), under a 40-year public-private partnership.