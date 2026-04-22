Noise crackdown: UP Police step up enforcement under MV Act

The Uttar Pradesh Police have stepped up enforcement against vehicular noise pollution, invoking stringent provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act to curb the use of pressure horns, modified silencers and indiscriminate honking across the state. The aim is to curb the use of pressure horns, modified silencers and indiscriminate honking across the state. (File)

According to an official communication by additional director general (ADG), traffic, A Satish Ganesh, circulated to all field units dated April 20 (Monday), action is to be taken under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act against any person who drives or allows a vehicle to be driven in violation of prescribed standards related to road safety, noise and air pollution. The provision mandates that a first offence can attract imprisonment of up to three months, or a fine of up to ₹10,000, or both. For second or subsequent offences, the punishment may extend to six months’ imprisonment, or a fine of up to ₹10,000, or both.

The directive also emphasises enforcement under Section 194(F), which specifically addresses the misuse of horns and noise in regulated zones. Drivers found using horns unnecessarily, continuously, or beyond permissible limits—particularly in designated silence zones—will face a fine of ₹1,000 for the first violation and ₹2,000 for repeat offences.

Authorities have been instructed to take strict action against use of pressure horns and multi-toned horns, continuous or excessive honking without safety justification, honking in areas marked with “No Horn” or silence zone signage, vehicles fitted with modified silencers or exhaust systems emitting abnormal or amplified sound and emission of exhaust gases through altered mechanisms that increase noise levels.

Officials said such violations not only breach statutory norms but also contribute significantly to urban noise pollution, affecting public health and road discipline. The communication underscores that consistent and effective enforcement of these provisions can substantially reduce noise pollution caused by modified silencers, pressure horns and illegal sound devices.

Police units across the state have been directed to ensure strict compliance and intensify checks, particularly in high-traffic zones and sensitive areas.

The order has been circulated to all police commissioners, senior superintendents of police, superintendents of police and other field officers, with instructions for immediate implementation. According to officials, the move is part of a broader push to improve urban living conditions, enforce traffic discipline and align with environmental standards by targeting vehicular noise, one of the most visible sources of everyday public disturbance.