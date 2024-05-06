 Nomination withdrawal for phase 5 polls ends today; Ravidas SP’s Lucknow candidate - Hindustan Times
Nomination withdrawal for phase 5 polls ends today; Ravidas SP’s Lucknow candidate

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 06, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Monday marks the final day for candidates to withdraw their nominations for the May 20 elections in Lucknow and Mohanlaganj Lok Sabha, and Lucknow East assembly seats.

Ravidas Mehrotra will finally represent the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the poll-bound Lucknow seat. It may be mentioned Dr. Ashutosh Verma had also filed his papers as an alternative candidate of the SP, (File)
After rigorous scrutiny of nomination papers, Ravidas Mehrotra will finally represent the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the poll-bound Lucknow seat. It may be mentioned Dr. Ashutosh Verma had also filed his papers as an alternative candidate of the SP, but his nomination was invalidated during the scrutiny, leaving Mehrotra as the official candidate from the party.

Meanwhile, in Mohanlalganj, the nomination of Vikas Kishore, the son of Union minister and BJP leader Kaushal Kishore, has been accepted even though his father is the official party candidate from the constituency. This unusual situation has attracted significant public interest.

In Lucknow East, out of six nominations, four have been approved after scrutiny. Returning officer (RO) Sachin Verma confirmed that among those progressing to the election are BJP’s OP Srivastava, Mukesh Chauhan from the opposition alliance, and Alok Kushwaha from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Meanwhile, the city president of the Samajwadi Party, Fakhir Siddiqui, held a strategy meeting with party leaders regarding the success of Ravidas Mehrotra. Mehrotra has already campaigned in over 60 wards across Lucknow Lok Sabha. On Sunday, Mehrotra continued his campaign in several wards of Lucknow East. He visited Colvin College-Nishantganj ward, Lohia Nagar ward, Shankarpurwa ward, and Shankarpurwa second ward.

Lucknow
