Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Northeast power employees extend support to UP counterparts’ protest

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 23, 2025 06:40 AM IST

The Sangharsh Samiti has already announced a ‘Bijli Maha Panchayat’ in Meerut on March 24 and launched a mass outreach campaign on March 22-23 to mobilise consumers and farmers.

Power sector employees from eight northeastern states have extended their support to the ongoing protest by Uttar Pradesh electricity workers against privatisation.

The bidding process for appointing a transaction consultant for the privatisation of Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal power distribution corporations has started (For representation only)
The bidding process for appointing a transaction consultant for the privatisation of Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal power distribution corporations has started (For representation only)

“At a joint conference in Guwahati on Saturday, power employees of northeastern states passed a resolution opposing privatization and warned that if the government does not roll back its decision and continues to suppress employees, they will be forced to launch a protest in solidarity,” said Shailendra Dubey, chairman of All-India Power Engineers’ Federation and convenor of UP Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti.

Meanwhile, the Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, has termed the bidding process for appointing a transaction consultant for the privatisation of Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal power distribution corporations as illegal and demanded its immediate cancellation.

The committee alleged that the bidding process was rigged, and key provisions related to the conflict of interest were deliberately removed, raising fears of a major scam in the privatization of electricity in 42 districts.

The Sangharsh Samiti has already announced a ‘Bijli Maha Panchayat’ in Meerut on March 24 and launched a mass outreach campaign on March 22-23 to mobilise consumers and farmers. Protests continued across the state, including in Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Mathura, Jhansi and other districts.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On