Not just buy, exchange your books at Lucknow Book Fair

LUCKNOW: The nine-day Lucknow Book Fair starting on March 2 will sport a new feature this year, giving visitors the opportunity to sell/exchange their old books. Director of Lucknow Book Fair Akarsh Chandel (fourth from left) briefs the press on the upcoming event. (HT)

The book fair will be attended by a number of publishers and authors and there will be a special stall where visitors can sell old books or exchange them for other books .

An annual feature, this fair being held at Ravindralaya lawn this year will be centred on the theme of art, culture and literature. Along with the extensive selection of books, a simultaneous stage will also be occupied throughout the day, jousting different writers, poets and performers entertaining the audiences or launching their new creative projects. Moreover, meet-the-author events, and poetry symposiums wilkl also be organised.

According to director of the festival Akarsh Chandel, two stalls in particular will be new to the festival and promise to be an attraction for bookworms. The first is a stall by the National Library of India from Kolkata, where the representatives will take submissions for books written by Lucknow authors from all walks of life, young or old, published or not. Separately, a Lucknow-based publication called Local Booksellers will buy old books from visitors for a price, or exchange them for other books of the visitors’ choice from the stall.

“In this fair, many new publishers will have stalls with their literature in a 10,000 square feet waterproof pandal,” said Manoj Chandel, organiser. Nearly 30 publishers will set up stalls, with a number of publishers also bringing in titles in regional languages, as well as competitive exam preparation materials. “We have invited students from various schools to the book fair, to rekindle the habit of reading among the youth,” said Singh.