Noted educationist Peter Fanthome Sr passes away

Peter Fanthome Sr, 70, ex-MLA, president of the All-India Anglo-Indian Education Institution and former chairman of St Teresa’s group of institutions passed away on Wednesday at 5am.

Fanthome Sr was cremated at the Baikunth Dham electric crematorium in accordance with his wishes. Requiem mass will be held on Thursday at 11 am at St Joseph’s Cathedral, Lucknow, said his son Peter Fanthome Junior, principal of St Teresa’s Day School and College, Lucknow.

Fanthome wore multiple hats. He was ‘educationist by choice’ and ‘politician by accident’, social worker and philanthropist too. He was an academician who later became politician (former Member of Legislative Assembly). Fanthome taught English and mathematics for nearly 45 years, and for 35 years he was principal at St Teresa’s Day School and College.

Condolences poured in to mourn Fanthome’s demise. “The Anglo-Indian Community has lost its strongest pillar in UP today. Our prayers are with his family in this hour of grief. May God grant his soul eternal rest,” said Adrian Michael, president of the All-India Anglo-Indian Association Lucknow Branch.

Mala Mehra, principal of Hoerner College in a Facebook post wrote, “It’s a huge loss for educationists and the cause of education. His legacy lives on in the St Teresa’s Group of Institutions.”

Aashrita Dass, principal of La Martiniere Girls College, Lucknow said, “A huge loss to the community. A loss to our schools. And a personal loss to our family.” Denzil John Godin, officiating principal of Lucknow Christian College, Lucknow said, “Peter was a great human being and leader of the community. Will always be loved and respected.”