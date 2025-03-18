Notices to 8 BJP corporators for boycotting LMC executive committee meeting

LUCKNOW All the eight BJP corporators, who boycotted the Lucknow Municipal Corporation executive committee meeting convened by mayor Sushma Kharakwal on March 10, have been issued show-cause notices. Their response has been sought within a week. The corporators have expressed their intention to reply to the notices and have also decided to raise the issue with senior BJP leaders. (File Photo)

Senior BJP leaders have advised them to attend the next executive committee meeting and present their views in front of officials.

The meeting called to discuss Lucknow budget for 2025-26 was intended to bring clarity on the city’s development plans and the budgetary allocations for the coming year. Despite prior notifications, a significant number of BJP corporators did not attend the meeting, leading to a lack of quorum and forcing the meeting to be abandoned.

Sushil Tiwari Pammi, leader of the BJP corporators group, said the meeting, chaired by mayor, was critical for passing the city’s budget. He emphasized that all executive committee members had been informed well in advance. However, BJP corporators Umesh Sanwal, Gauri Sawaria, Anurag Mishra ‘Annu’, KN Singh, Anoop Kamal Saxena, Mukesh Singh Monty, Bhirgunath Shukla, and Charanjit Gandhi chose not to attend the meeting.

“This absence was deemed an act of indiscipline, prompting the party to issue show-cause notices to the corporators. We have asked them to explain why they did not attend the meeting, as their absence disrupted the meeting and tarnished the party’s reputation.” said Tiwari.

The corporators have expressed their intention to reply to the notices and have also decided to raise the issue with senior BJP leaders. Corporator Anurag Mishra ‘Annu’ confirmed receiving the notice, saying: “Senior leaders have been briefed about the issues between us and the mayor. We have been advised to direct our concerns to LMC officials regarding why the budget was not prepared in consultation with us. The mayor seems to want to run the LMC in an autocratic manner. If our concerns are not heard, we will not question her directly, but will question officials and ensure work is done.”

Corporator Gauri Sawaria also confirmed that the notice was received late on Monday evening. “The mayor will have to respect our views, if she wants us to attend the executive committee meetings in future,” she said.

“If we do not receive necessary funds, there is no point in attending such meetings. I will respond to the notice, but I have already discussed the issue with senior party leaders,” said corporator Mukesh Singh Monty, who has already submitted his resignation from the executive committee.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said: “The notice was served to corporators for their act of indiscipline. According to LMC rules, the quorum is not required in the next meeting, and the budget will be passed with whatever number of corporators is present,” she added.