Notorious man arrested 3rd time in gap of a few months

Notorious for escaping police custody twice, a man, who has 23 criminal cases lodged against him at Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri police stations, was caught by police for the third time over the span of a few months, on Monday, Wazirganj police officials said.

According to them, the repeat offender, identified as Vipin alias Vivek Maurya (25) who hails from Lakhimpur Kheri, is accused of intoxicating people and robbing them of their valuables.

On being asked why he escaped police custody multiple times, Vipin reportedly told the police that he wanted to teach his wife a lesson as she lived with another man in Bihar.

After his arrest, Vipin was jailed. On November 11 last year, he dodged police’s custody while being taken to a court. He was arrested again on December 17, but managed to flee the very next day.

“The man fled to Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana to run away as soon as he got the slightest hint of police presence. A reward of ₹25,000 was announced for information on him,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, Lucknow DCP (Central).