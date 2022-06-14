Now, 8 modular OTs at Lucknow’s super speciality cancer institute
Eight modular operation theatres (OTs) were inaugurated at Kalyan Singh Super-Speciality Cancer Institute in Lucknow on Monday.
“These modular OTs will help doctors perform double the number of operations in a day and waiting time for surgeries will be reduced too,” said director of Kalyan Singh Super-Speciality Cancer Institute, professor Radha Krishna Dhiman who inaugurated the OT wards.
“This institute is the largest dedicated cancer institute in India and has 24 modular OT blocks,” said prof Dhiman who is also the director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).
“The hospital’s total bed capacity is 750 beds, with two indoor patient departments (IPD blocks). One IPD block of 200 bed capacity has also started functioning from today,” he added.
He said a detailed proposal has been sent to the government for sanctioning various posts, including posts of doctors so that all 24 OTs and 750 bed hospital can be made functional in near future.
“Once this facility is fully functional, it would provide great relief to cancer patients who go to Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai for treatment. This will help them save both money and time, that is very critical in patient management,” he said.
