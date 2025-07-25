Now, AI vigil on garbage collection, encroachment, too

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has adopted artificial intelligence (AI)-based monitoring of garbage, potholes and encroachments on main roads and bylanes on a trial basis, Prayagraj Smart City manager (IT) Mani Shanker Tripathi said. (For representation)

It has installed AI-equipped cameras on its two quick response team (QRT) vehicles. The AI would process information regarding unattended garbage, potholes and encroachments feed them to a server. The cameras have a three-meter-wide angle besides front view capacity of up to 50 meters.

“So far, the trial is yielding positive results. It has traced, analysed and reported information about potholes, unattended garbage dumped on roadsides besides bylanes, debris, uneven manhole covers and defunct streetlights. The results provided by the AI were cross-checked through physical verification and were found to be error-free,” he said.

As per the official, if the trial is successful, such cameras would then be installed in all garbage collection vans used in the city’s 80 wards.

Meanwhile, additional municipal commissioner Deepshikha Pandey said the new set-up would not only help update PMC officials about daily collection of garbage from each and every road, but also help maintain a vigil on roadside encroachments and dumping of debris. This would help improve the ranking of the city in the next Swachh survey, she added

Also, Prayagraj is the first city in the state where such a monitoring system is introduced, officials said.

Presently, 70 km of major roads are being monitored with the help of AI.