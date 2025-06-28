Now, digital prescriptions at Lucknow’s urban PHCs

Understanding names of medicines on prescriptions from doctors at 48 government urban primary health centres (UPHCs) in Lucknow will no longer be a trouble as a digital format has been introduced by the health department in the state capital. Lucknow’s chief medical officer Dr NB Singh got the facility introduced. (For Representation)

“The prescription will be linked with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID of the patient and the digital slip can be printed too, where names of medicines will be visibly clear,” said Lucknow’s chief medical officer Dr NB Singh who got the facility introduced.

At times, it was troublesome for chemists and patients alike to read handwritten prescriptions. The initiative will not only make it easier for patients to access medicines but will also ensure that their medical records are safely stored.

The facility will soon be extended to the remaining 6 UPHCs. Additionally, 108 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) in urban areas will also adopt this facility.

This in particular will be beneficial if the patient needs their medical record in future for treatment. Dr Singh said the digital prescriptions will be received in printed form and hence eliminating the need to decipher handwritten notes. He said these prescriptions will be stored in patients’ ABHA IDs, allowing doctors to access their medical history. Moreover, the patients will no longer need to worry about losing their prescription papers.